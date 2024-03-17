Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother Charan Kaur’s FIRST Reaction On Meeting Her Newborn Baby Will Leave You Emotional

Sidhu
Moosewala
Mother
First
Video
With
Newborn
Baby:
Late
Punjabi
singer
Sidhu
Moosewala's
parents
Balkaur
Singh
and
Charan
Kaur
have
all
the
reasons
to
be
on
cloud
nine
today.
After
all,
the
couple
is
blessed
with
a
baby
boy
almost
two
years
after
their
son
Sidhu
Moosewala
aka
Shubhdeep
Singh
Sidhu
was
shot
dead.
To
note,
Balkaur
Singh
(60)
and
Charan
Kaur
(58)
welcomed
the
baby
boy
with
the
help
of
in-vitro
fertilization
(IVF).
The
news
was
shared
by
Balkaur
Singh
on
social
media
as
he
posted
the
first
pic
of
himself
with
his
newborn
son
and
expressed
his
gratitude
towards
the
fans
for
the
unconditional
support.
While
the
big
news
is
breaking
the
internet,
we
have
now
got
our
hands
on
the
first
video
of
the
new
mommy
with
her
newborn
baby
which
will
make
you
go
aww.
Sidhu
Moose
Wala's
Mother
Charan
Kaur
In
Tears
After
Seeing
Her
Baby
The
heartwarming
video
captured
Charan
Kaur's
first
meeting
with
her
newborn
baby.
In
the
video,
the
new
mother
was
all
in
tears
as
she
saw
the
little
munchkin
for
the
first
time
soon
after
the
delivery.
Check
out
Sidhu
Moosewala's
mother's
first
reaction
on
meeting
the
baby:
Meanwhile,
Sidhu
Moosewala's
father
penned
a
sweet
note
announcing
the
arrival
of
the
late
singer's
younger
brother
on
social
media
along
with
an
adorable
pic.
He
wrote,
"ਸ਼ੁਭਦੀਪ
ਨੂੰ
ਚਾਹੁਣ
ਵਾਲੀਆਂ
ਲੱਖਾਂ
ਕਰੋੜਾਂ
ਰੂਹਾਂ
ਦੀਆਂ
ਅਸੀਸਾਂ
ਨਾਲ
ਅਕਾਲ
ਪੁਰਖ
ਨੇ
ਸਾਡੀ
ਝੋਲੀ
ਵਿੱਚ
ਸ਼ੁਭ
ਦਾ
ਛੋਟਾ
ਵੀਰ
ਪਾਇਆ
ਹੈ।
ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ
ਦੀਆਂ
ਬਖਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ
ਸਦਕਾ
ਪਰਿਵਾਰ
ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤ
ਹੈ
ਅਤੇ
ਸਾਰੇ
ਸ਼ੁਭ-ਚਿੰਤਕਾਂ
ਦੇ
ਅਥਾਹ
ਪਿਆਰ
ਲਈ
ਸ਼ੁਕਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰ
ਹਾਂ।
(With
the
blessings
of
millions
of
souls
who
love
Shubdeep,
the
Almighty
has
put
Shubh's
younger
brother
in
our
bag.
With
the
blessings
of
Waheguru,
the
family
is
healthy
and
thankful
to
all
the
well-wishers
for
their
immense
love)".