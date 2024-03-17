Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother Charan Kaur’s FIRST Reaction On Meeting Her Newborn Baby Will Leave You Emotional

Sidhu Moosewala Mother First Video With Newborn Baby: Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the couple is blessed with a baby boy almost two years after their son Sidhu Moosewala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was shot dead. To note, Balkaur Singh (60) and Charan Kaur (58) welcomed the baby boy with the help of in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

The news was shared by Balkaur Singh on social media as he posted the first pic of himself with his newborn son and expressed his gratitude towards the fans for the unconditional support. While the big news is breaking the internet, we have now got our hands on the first video of the new mommy with her newborn baby which will make you go aww.

Sidhu Moosewala's Mother Charan Kaur Gives Birth To Baby Boy At 58; Balkaur Singh Shares FIRST PIC

Sidhu Moose Wala's Mother Charan Kaur In Tears After Seeing Her Baby

The heartwarming video captured Charan Kaur's first meeting with her newborn baby. In the video, the new mother was all in tears as she saw the little munchkin for the first time soon after the delivery.

Check out Sidhu Moosewala's mother's first reaction on meeting the baby:

Sidhu Moosewala Mother Pregnancy | Late Singer's Dad's First Reaction To Delivery, Twins Buzz: We're Thankful...

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala's father penned a sweet note announcing the arrival of the late singer's younger brother on social media along with an adorable pic. He wrote, "ਸ਼ੁਭਦੀਪ ਨੂੰ ਚਾਹੁਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਕਰੋੜਾਂ ਰੂਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਅਸੀਸਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਅਕਾਲ ਪੁਰਖ ਨੇ ਸਾਡੀ ਝੋਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੁਭ ਦਾ ਛੋਟਾ ਵੀਰ ਪਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀਆਂ ਬਖਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਸਦਕਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸ਼ੁਭ-ਚਿੰਤਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਥਾਹ ਪਿਆਰ ਲਈ ਸ਼ੁਕਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰ ਹਾਂ। (With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love)".