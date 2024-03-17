Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother Charan Kaur Gives Birth To Baby Boy At 58; Balkaur Singh Shares FIRST PIC

Sidhu
Moosewala
Mother
Delivery:
Late
Punjabi
singer
Sidhu
Moosewala
aka
Shubhdeep
Singh
Sidhu's
parents
have
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
there
have
been
reports
about
them
expecting
a
baby.
And
while
Sidhu
Moosewala's
mother
Charan
Kaur
was
recently
admitted
to
hospital
for
delivery,
it
is
reported
that
she
delivered
a
baby
boy
at
the
age
of
58
The
big
news
was
shared
by
Sidhu
Moosewala's
60
year
old
father
Balkaur
Singh
on
social
networking
site
Facebook
wherein
he
even
shared
the
first
glimpse
of
the
baby.
In
the
pic,
Singh
was
seen
holding
the
newborn
baby
as
they
sat
next
to
Sidhu
Moosewala's
pic
and
even
had
a
cake
to
welcome
the
little
one
with
the
tag
'Happy
Birthday.
Balkaur
Singh
captioned
the
image
as,
"ਸ਼ੁਭਦੀਪ
ਨੂੰ
ਚਾਹੁਣ
ਵਾਲੀਆਂ
ਲੱਖਾਂ
ਕਰੋੜਾਂ
ਰੂਹਾਂ
ਦੀਆਂ
ਅਸੀਸਾਂ
ਨਾਲ
ਅਕਾਲ
ਪੁਰਖ
ਨੇ
ਸਾਡੀ
ਝੋਲੀ
ਵਿੱਚ
ਸ਼ੁਭ
ਦਾ
ਛੋਟਾ
ਵੀਰ
ਪਾਇਆ
ਹੈ।
ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ
ਦੀਆਂ
ਬਖਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ
ਸਦਕਾ
ਪਰਿਵਾਰ
ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤ
ਹੈ
ਅਤੇ
ਸਾਰੇ
ਸ਼ੁਭ-ਚਿੰਤਕਾਂ
ਦੇ
ਅਥਾਹ
ਪਿਆਰ
ਲਈ
ਸ਼ੁਕਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰ
ਹਾਂ।
(With
the
blessings
of
millions
of
souls
who
love
Shubdeep,
the
Almighty
has
put
Shubh's
younger
brother
in
our
bag.
With
the
blessings
of
Waheguru,
the
family
is
healthy
and
thankful
to
all
the
well-wishers
for
their
immense
love)".
Check
Out
The
First
Pic
Of
Sidhu
Moosewala's
Parents'
Newborn
Baby:
To
note,
the
baby
was
born
with
the
help
of
in-vitro
fertilization
(IVF)
almost
two
years
after
Sidhu
Moosewala
was
shot
dead.
The
news
of
Charan
Kaur's
pregnancy
came
to
light
early
this
year
and
it
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
There
were
reports
about
Charan
Kaur
expecting
twins.
However,
Balkaur
Singh
clarified,
"We
are
thankful
to
Sidhu's
fans,
who
are
concerned
about
our
family.
But
we
plead
there
are
so
many
rumours
going
around
about
our
family,
but
they
are
not
to
be
believed.
Whatever
news
is
there,
the
family
will
share
with
you
all".