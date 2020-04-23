Chris Hemsworth Offers Job To A Persistent Indian Fan Chasing After His Car

MCU's Thor, Chris Hemsworth earlier shot for the Netflix film Extraction in Mumbai and in Ahmedabad. This week, as a throwback, the actor shared a video of a fan chasing his car on a bike.

Hemsworth, in the post shared on Instagram, said "Persistence pays off - not only did this guy get an autograph, he also does all my motorbike stunts from now on." In the video, you can see a fan chasing Hemsworth's car with a photograph in his hand. He keeps showing Hemsworth a printed picture of the actor, asking him for an autograph.

Hemsworth asked his fan, who wasn't wearing a helmet, to ride carefully. He then stops the car and makes sure to sign the picture and pose for photos with the fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Apr 21, 2020 at 7:32am PDT

Chris was scheduled to visit India before the release of Extraction but had to cancel the press tour due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor had taken to his social media handles to apologise for the same and asked his Indian fans to stay safe during the virus outbreak.

"Namaste India, Chris Hemsworth coming to you all the way from Australia. As you may have heard, I was incredibly excited to come to India, and to celebrate this movie where it was filmed. My time in your country during the production was unforgettable and I was so looking forward to returning. But due to all that's happening in the world at the moment, I, like you, am staying home. I know things are not easy right now for everyone." Chris said in the post.

In a statement, writer and co-producer Joe Russo said, "India is a beautiful country. It is also rarely seen in a modern international action film. Some beautiful cultural aspects of the story would be enriched by setting in India and it does really pay off beautifully in the film."

Extraction is produced by the Russo Brothers and directed by Sam Hargrave. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal in pivotal roles. The film will release on Netflix on April 24, 2020.

Chris Hemsworth In Netflix's Extraction Looks Jaw-Dropping Handsome; Trailer Out Now

Stay Safe, Be Well: Chris Hemsworth To Indian Fans, Reveals Extraction Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow