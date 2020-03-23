    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      'Doctor Who' Actor Sophia Myles' Father Dies Of Coronavirus

      By Pti
      |

      Doctor Who and Transformers actor Sophia Myles' father Peter Myles has passed away due to the coronavirus. The actor, who received critical acclaim for her role as Madame de Pompadour in the Doctor Who episode The Girl in the Fireplace, took to Twitter on Sunday to share the news.

      Doctor Who Actor Sophia Myles Father Dies Of Coronavirus

      "RIP Peter Myles. My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him," Sophia tweeted.

      On Saturday, the actor shared a picture of herself, her father and her brother to her followers as a "nice memory".

      "My father, my brother and I. A nice memory to share given what Dad is going through now," she captioned the picture.

      Sophia previously shared a picture of her by her father's hospital bed, with him on a ventilator whilst she wore a mask and gloves.

      A number of Hollywood celebrities have gone public with their COVID-19 diagnosis, including Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, "Frozen 2" actor Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, "Game of Thrones" stars Kristofer Hivju and Indira Verma, celebrated TV host Andy Cohen, Bon Jovi member David Bryan and actor Debi Mazar.

      The deadly virus has claimed over 13,000 lives across the world.

      Oprah Winfrey Launches Series About COVID-19, Talks To Idris Elba In First Episode

      Vanessa Hudgens Apologises For Insensitive Comments On Coronavirus

      Read more about: sophia myles coronavirus
      Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 9:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X