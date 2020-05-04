Stars Wars Day: How To Watch The Star Wars Franchise In Order?

The three Star Wars trilogies finally ended in 2019, and Disney Hotstar will also air the final episode of the animated series, Clone Wars today. While the world celebrates, May the 4th as Star Wars Day, and there is no better time to revisit the saga. New or old fans of the franchise, there are many ways to watch the entire series and enjoy different aspects of the story, and since there are so many films, and spin-off shows, it is hard to keep track of the correct order of the entire franchise.

While most watch it in the traditional aspect, we are bringing you the different orders in which you can experience the five-decade-long franchise. You can watch it in the chronological order, the release order and then there are other lesser-known options like the Machete Order, where you remove The Phantom Menace from the storyline.

In later years, the makers also released new anthology films like Rogue One (2016) and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), that take place between the originals and prequels, but were released during the last trilogy. Disney has also brought forward many shorts, lego movies and animation series like the Rebels and Clone Wars, which don't just add more story to the franchise, but give fans a chance to connect with these characters more meaningfully.

Here is the list of orders and how to choose the right one for you:

The Chronological Order If you wish to watch the series in the exact order of the events that took place, never mind the twists viewers experienced when the film's released, then this one is for you. It will help you better understand the story and learn new Jedi tricks along the way. This order is best used if you are watching the series for the second time. Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999) Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002) Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005) Solo (2018) Rogue One (2016) Episode IV: A New Hope (1977) Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (1983) Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015) Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) The Machete Order The Machete Order is a special one for the series fans, who love the Luke's - I am Your Father twist. It basically cuts The Phantom Menace as it is the least-loved film of the franchise, and preserves the beloved "I am your father" moment. However, it does not include the sequels but will preserve the innocence for your love for the original films. Episode IV: A New Hope (1977) Episode V: Empire Strikes Back (1980) Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002) Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005) Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983) The Theatrical Release Order This is the original order in which the films were released in theatres from 1977 to 2019. While it keeps the twist of Luke's father, the entire storyline is jumbled making it harder for new fans to understand the original timeline. Here, you first start with the originals, then go to the prequels, and end with the sequels, with several anthologies in the middle. Episode IV: A New Hope (1977) Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (1983) Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999) Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002) Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005) Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015) Rogue One (2016) Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) Solo (2018) Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) The Complete Star Wars Saga Order Here is the entirety of the events that take place in the Star Wars Universe, cinematic or otherwise. It shows the movies and TV shows from the Star Wars saga in chronological order from 1977, till today. We have seen several sequels, prequels spin-off and animated shows, and if you wish to see all of them this is the one for you. Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999) Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002) Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles (2013 to 2014) Lego Star Wars: The Padawan Menace (2011) The Clone Wars (2008 to 2014) Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005) Solo (2018) Star Wars Rebels (2014 to 2018) Rogue One (2016) Star Wars: Droids (1985 to 1986) Episode IV: A New Hope Star Wars: Holiday Special (1978) Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out (2012) Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (1983) Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016 to 2017) Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015) Ewoks (1985 to 1986) The Mandalorian (2019) Star Wars: Resistance (2018 to Present) Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises (2016) Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2016) Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (2017 to Present)

