Kim Kardashian Planning To Divorce Kanye West Due To His Anti-Abortion Stance?

Kim Is Deeply Disappointed Because Kanye Is Struggling

A source told Us Weekly that Kim "is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling. It's a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time."

Kim reportedly "isn't surprised" that West has not been "abiding to terms of his care plan". She believes his "downward spiral" is due to the pandemic and the lockdown. The source added, "Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn't healthy."

Kim On Kanye's Recent Tweets

Kim "doesn't care about the tweets, that is Kanye being Kanye," but "the mood swings and the manic episodes [that] are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with."

Another source told PEOPLE that the mother of four is "at the end of her rope - again," and "can only take so much." The insider told the portal, "He's off his meds. He promised he'd stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he'd get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Last Season Will Air In Early 2021

"And now those promises are broken, less than a month later. It's the same thing over and over and over again. He's on very thin ice with her right now, and she's truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her," the insider added.

Kim reportedly had zero clue that West was going to tweet anything. "None whatsoever. And she saw the tweets and was like, 'Seriously? Again?' She wants to be a supportive partner, she's doing everything she can do to support him. But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can't force-feed him medication. She can't make him do anything he doesn't want to do."

Earlier this month, Kim announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashian will be ending with the season, which is all set to air in early 2021.