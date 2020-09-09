Kim Kardashian Reveals Keeping Up With The Kardashians Is Coming To An End

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Started In 2007

The series has been popular since its inception in 2007. The show went on for 20 seasons and grew into many spin-off shows. Kim in the letter, went on to thank her fans and the executive producer Ryan Seacrest. She then added, "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Kim Thanked Her Fans For Years Of Support In A Letter

The mother of four further noted, "Without 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians,' I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Last Season Will Air In Early 2021

Some of the spin-offs and TV specials aired with the show are Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event, Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloe & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, About Bruce, I Am Cait and the most recent one, Life of Kylie.