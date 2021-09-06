Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Shares First Look Of His New Costume As The DC Superhero

Jason Momoa is all set to return as Aquaman in the upcoming sequel called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actor recently took to his Instagram account and shared the first look at his new costume.

Jason has reprised the DCEU character in several films including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Aquaman, Justice League, Zack Synder's Justice League and now in Aquaman 2. Taking to his Instagram account, Momoa shared images of himself as Arthur Curry.

In the first photo, Momoa can be seen wearing the green and orange costume which is from the original comic book. Meanwhile, fans were excited about the second picture, which shows Momoa's film character Aquaman in a darker costume.

In the caption, Momoa wrote, "Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j." While the comments were filled with fans praising the new look, fellow DC actor Dwayne Johnsson wrote, "Hell yeah looking great uso!!!"

Reportedly, Momoa is currently in London filming the sequel. James Wan who directed the 2018 film Aquaman has returned to helm the sequel as well. Aquaman 2 is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Talking about the film, Wan had released to Deadline that the sequel is "heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires. You can take the boy out of horror, but you can never take the horror out of the boy." He said he decided to change the film's tone "partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world. People were taken aback that I didn't throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film."

He added, "But I didn't feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I've already laid the foundation."

Apart from Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.