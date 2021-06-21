Chris Pratt Celebrates Birthday With 'Brotha' Varun Dhawan, Says Shukriya For The Surprise Celebration

Chris Pratt who is gearing up for the release of The Tomorrow War, recently was caught interacting with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on social media. Now the Hollywood has also celebrated his birthday with Varun virtually.

After the two connected on Twitter, Varun decided to throw Chris a virtual birthday party. The actor went out of his way and wished Chris a happy birthday with a special cake and candles. Chris thanked Varun and said, "Shukriya".

Notably, back in 2017, comedian Kenny Sebastian had taught Chris a couple of phrases in Hindi, such as 'Abbey' and 'Theek hai', he may have learned some more.

In the video, Varun can be seen wishing Chris for his birthday, where he got him to blow the candle over a video call. He also expressed that this was his first Zoom party. The video was shared by the official Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video. Take a look at the video,

The Tomorrow War Starring Chris Pratt Launching Exclusively Worldwide On Amazon Prime Video On July 2, 2021

The video had fans in awe. "AWWWW OMG CHRIS," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "The cutest thing of the day."

For the unversed, actor Varun Dhawan recently expressed his excitement for the upcoming film starring Chris, The Tomorrow War. He had shared the trailer on Twitter and commented, "Those aliens look scary AF, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put at least one of them in an armbar. Looks legit"

To which Chris had replied, "Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn." along with a heart and folded hands emoji.

Chris Pratt Reacts To Varun Dhawan's Excitement For The Tomorrow War

The Tomorrow War set to premiere on Amazon Prime on July 2 also stars Edwin Hodge, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Meanwhile, Varun will next be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Jug Jug Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.