Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Second Baby

Hollywood star Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger have become parents for the second time. Pratt shared a joint statement on Instagram to announce the arrival of their newborn daughter, Eloise.



"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful," they said in the statement on Sunday.

Pratt, 42, and Schwarzenegger, 32, became parents to their first child, daughter Lyla in August 2020. Last December, multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that the couple will welcome their second baby in 2022.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also shares nine-year-old son Jack with former wife, actor Anna Faris. Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in a private ceremony in Montecito, California in June 2019.