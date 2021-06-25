Emmy Awards To Go Gender Neutral, Will Replace Actor, Actress Statues With Performer

The Emmy Awards are set to become more gender-inclusive by replacing 'Actor' and 'Actress' statues with 'Performer' at winner or nominee's request. Earlier this week, the Television Academy's Board of Governors announced that according to new rules, nominees will have an option to request that their nomination certificate and possible Emmy statuette use the term 'Performer' rather than 'Actor' or 'Actress'.

The move came after several gender non-conforming stars including Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, who identifies as non-binary, called out the awards system and asked for less dependent on pronouns and gendered casting. The option will be in effect with the current 2021 Emmy Awards season, just ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards, nominations for which will be announced on July 13.

According to Deadline, the Television Academy said in a statement, "No performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' has ever had a gender requirement for submissions. Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term 'Performer' in place of Actor or Actress."

However, it was also reported that the academy will not be changing state that the Emmys announced the actor and actress categories are selected or voted on( not understandable). This change merely allows stars to have a preference on their nominations and wins.

Notably, some other awards and festivals taking significant steps to be more gender-neutral include, The San Sebastian Film Festival. The organisers recently announced that they are completely ditching gendered wording. Meanwhile, Deadline reported that the Berlin Film Festival had already switched to non-gendered acting prizes, as did the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics' Dorian TV Awards.

On the other hand, the academy has also made changes to the rules for the eligibility of documentary films. The Emmys have decided not to include films that have also been eligible for Oscar consideration in the coming year. The 2021 Primetime Emmys are currently scheduled to take place on September 19.