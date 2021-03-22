Godzilla vs Kong Early Reviews: Critics Call It A Visual Spectacle As Titans Go Head To Head

The latest Kaiju film is about to get a worldwide theatrical release and the early reviews of the film are already out. The fourth film in the franchise called Godzilla vs Kong is all set to release on March 24, 2021, in India.

Directed by Adam Wingard the film is set to follow the conflict between two Titan monster Godzilla and King Kong. The film is a sequel to the 2017 release Kong: Skull Island starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and the multi-starrer Godzilla: King of the Monsters that came out in 2019.

The critics have praised the film's monster on monster battles glimpses of which can also be seen in the trailer. Slash Film's Ben Pearson said, "Godzilla vs. Kong: Way better than Godzilla: King of the Monsters. All of the human stuff is still bad, but the big monster action in this one should satisfy the people who are interested in a movie like this."

Meanwhile, Fandango's Erik Davis has deemed the film as Grade A. He wrote, "I've seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful - huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies."

Collider's Steven Weintraub also tweeted a mini-review and said, "Watched #Godzilla fight #Kong for the first time in my living room and while I have a decent set up this movie demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. If you can find a theater you feel safe to visit def see this on a movie screen."

Here are some more reactions,

#GodzillaVsKong is breathtaking, out of this world, and easily the best in the series! The heart of the story is Kong, and the human story complements the monsters' adventures, allowing them to shine. Just seeing the two iconic monsters battling each other is worth it alone. pic.twitter.com/cHEe1f579M — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) March 21, 2021

TL;DR - Godzilla vs. Kong is Fun, capitalized and all. We're getting closer to a balance between story and spectacle, and I'm optimistic of what the MonsterVerse future could bring. (Provided people actually flock to this one. And I hope they do!) — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) March 21, 2021

My favorite memory of the prior Godzilla movie was tweeting this below, not realizing everyone else who tweeted that day went full on “THIS IS AWESOME,” so I got a lot of hate mail for about a week. https://t.co/1uS66hCu4k — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 21, 2021

As expected - and probably as it should be - the titan fights are the best parts of #GodzillaVsKong . Adam Wingard definitely has the eye to make the most of those moments! Still don't think they've nailed how to incorporate human characters, but the top-notch ensemble helps. pic.twitter.com/ttpmNJOElo — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 21, 2021

I've seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful -- huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies. pic.twitter.com/zkEhbvS9pf — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 21, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong will bring back some characters from the prequels including Millie Bobby Brown, and Alexander Skarsgård. The film also stars Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall and Eiza González in pivotal roles.

