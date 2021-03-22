    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Godzilla vs Kong Early Reviews: Critics Call It A Visual Spectacle As Titans Go Head To Head

      By
      |

      The latest Kaiju film is about to get a worldwide theatrical release and the early reviews of the film are already out. The fourth film in the franchise called Godzilla vs Kong is all set to release on March 24, 2021, in India.

      Godzilla vs Kong, Millie Bobby Brown

      Directed by Adam Wingard the film is set to follow the conflict between two Titan monster Godzilla and King Kong. The film is a sequel to the 2017 release Kong: Skull Island starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and the multi-starrer Godzilla: King of the Monsters that came out in 2019.

      The critics have praised the film's monster on monster battles glimpses of which can also be seen in the trailer. Slash Film's Ben Pearson said, "Godzilla vs. Kong: Way better than Godzilla: King of the Monsters. All of the human stuff is still bad, but the big monster action in this one should satisfy the people who are interested in a movie like this."

      Meanwhile, Fandango's Erik Davis has deemed the film as Grade A. He wrote, "I've seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful - huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies."

      Collider's Steven Weintraub also tweeted a mini-review and said, "Watched #Godzilla fight #Kong for the first time in my living room and while I have a decent set up this movie demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. If you can find a theater you feel safe to visit def see this on a movie screen."

      Here are some more reactions,

      Godzilla vs Kong will bring back some characters from the prequels including Millie Bobby Brown, and Alexander Skarsgård. The film also stars Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall and Eiza González in pivotal roles.

      ALSO READ: Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer: Massive Battle Between The Titans Will Decide Humanity's Future

      ALSO READ: Warner Bros. To Release Entire 2021 Slate On HBO MAX: The Matrix 4, Dune, The Conjuring & More

      Story first published: Monday, March 22, 2021, 13:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 22, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X