Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels The Music Man Performances Till January 1

Hugh Jackman, who is currently busy with Broadway performances of The Music Man, announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has now revealed that he will be cancelling the performances through the end of the year.

Hugh took to his Instagram account to share the news with fans. In the video post, Hugh can be seen in a black hoodie with a mask on. He said, "I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold -- I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose. But I'm fine and I'm just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I'm cleared I'll be back on stage heading to River City."

He captioned the post adding, "I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year."

Meanwhile, Jackman's co-star Sutton Foster also confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve. She confirmed the news in her own Instagram story, after missing a preview performance on Thursday, December 23.

Soon after on Tuesday (December 28), the organizers also took to their Twitter account and announced that performances are cancelled through January 1. The Music Man company is expected to return to the stage at the Winter Garden Theater on January 2. They added that tickets for the production's holiday season shows will be refunded.

Notably, the highly-anticipated revival was expected to open in September 2020, however, with the pandemic Broadway was shut down for months. The preview performances began on December 20, 2021, however, shows on December 25 and December 26 had to be cancelled citing COVID breakthrough cases.

Coming back to Hugh, the actor had been away from the big screen after his exit as the infamous role - Wolverine with Logan in 2017. He returned with a cameo in the recent Ryan Renolds film Free Guy, followed by Reminiscence. According to reports, his upcoming releases include, Ferarri, The Son and The Good Spy.