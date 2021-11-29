Indian-American Model Shree Saini Joins Miss World Pageant 2021 Contestants At Puerto Rico

Indian-American model and Miss World America 2021 winner Shree Saini is all set to represent the United States Of America at the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico. Notably, the model has recently reached the Caribbean Island and joined the other contestants.

Let us tell you, the Miss World Pageant will be held on December 16, 2021, and Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown the winner at the end of the event. Interestingly, the swimsuit competition (Miss World Beach Beauty) will also be held this year after a five-year hiatus. For the unversed, the Miss World competition was supposed to take place by the end of 2020, however, it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, 104 entries had been received for the pageant.

Shree Saini recently shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram on the occasion of Thanksgiving. Shree also shared a message to her well-wishers from Puerto Rico, in which she stated, "God has led me to the Miss World stage and I lovingly seek your prayers over my journey. God's amazing grace has surpassed all the words I may have to express this blessing. I am humbled to apply for the greatest service job in the whole world. Have completed 10+ years of sincere community service work with over 100+ nonprofits. I'm honoured to represent millions of Americans and my Indian heritage. There is a reason why God made me an Indian American. I lovingly represent our multicultural world and our new world. Being multicultural is a blessing. It allows me to connect with both western and eastern cultures, understand, appreciate and connect with them. I have poured my heart and soul into serving our world for more than a decade. When we truly love something, we never want to stop. I want to do endless service work for a lifetime to come. My own struggles gifted me with a deeper empathy so I could help "repair hearts: both physical hearts and emotional hearts."

Talking about Shree Saini, she was born on January 6, 1996, in Ludhiana, Punjab. Her family shifted to the United States when she was 5. During her childhood, Shree has witnessed poverty. She was crowned by Diana Hayden at the Miss World America 2021.