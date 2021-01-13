Kim Kardashian Shares A Selfie Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Rumours With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reportedly has filed for divorce from long-time husband Kanye West. The reports have turned from speculations to detailed accounts about their relationship issues, the lawyers they have hired and more. Now, Kim's latest social media post has fans convinced that the duo is ending their six-year-old marriage.

Kanye who is currently staying in Wyoming, has been so engrossed in his schedule of creating music that he had no time for Kim or their children. Meanwhile, Kim has been busy holding the fort down in LA. The reality star had been away from social media since the rumours began but took to Instagram to share a new picture. Fans were quick to notice that one of the frames did not feature her wedding ring.

Multiple reports by pagesix.com have revealed that "divorce is imminent" for the couple, and that Kardashian has hired the divorce attorney, Laura Wasser. The source told the portal, "They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks. Kim got Kanye to go up there (Wyoming) so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She's done."

On the other hand, reports claimed that Kanye is the one who wants a divorce. A source said, "Kanye has become increasingly uncomfortable with the star lives of the Kardashians and is completely over the entire family. he wants nothing to do with them."

The report revealed that the advanced settlement talks are underway, but they have not yet decided how their properties would be divided. "This isn't the first time they've been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious," the source added.

Kanye's behaviour in the past few months has upset the reality star, more so after his tweet that called her mother Kris Jenner, "Kris Jong-Un". In July 2020, the rapper had also tweeted, "I've been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform'."

Meanwhile, a source told E! News that 2020 was hard for Kim, "being home with the kids at all times. Having four kids is chaotic and crazy. Kim was exhausted and spent. It was a stressful situation, she was studying for the bar and dealing with so much."

Kanye and Kim were last seen together at her 40th birthday party. "He showed up late and left early, he wouldn't appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could," the source added.

Well, Kim and Kanye walked down the aisle in 2014 and have four children together- daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Marriage 'Effectively Over' After Leading Separate Lives For Months

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Planning To Divorce Kanye West Due To His Anti-Abortion Stance?