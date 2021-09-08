Met Gala 2021: How, When & Where To Watch The Biggest Fashion Night Of The Year

The Met Gala 2021 is all set to take place on the upcoming weekend on September 13. The Metropolitan Museum of Art for the first time ever is set to be live-streamed by Vogue, so that fans around the world and witness the biggest fashion night of the year.

The Met Gala usually takes place on the first Monday of May but was pushed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event for 2021 will be hosted by singer Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet, Fashion designer Tom Ford, poet Amanda Gorman and journalist Anna Wintour.

The live stream hosted by Vogue will provide "unprecedented access" to the gala, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. For Indian fans, the live stream will go live around 3:00 am September 14, 2021, on Vogue's Twitter account, hosted by: actor and recording artist Keke Palmer, and actor, writer, and director Ilana Glazer. The duo is set ti interview VIP guests during the red carpet entrance.

Met Gala is set to take place in two parts, the following taking place on May 2, 2022. Part one's theme is said to be "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and the theme for Part two will be "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

The organisers are yet to reveal a list of attendees for the night but rumours have revealed that some of the big names include JLo, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Beyonce and Lady Gaga.