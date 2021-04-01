Mia Farrow Shares A Hard-Hitting Post About Her Children’s Deaths

Mia Farrow recently opened up about the tragic demise of three of her children in the form of a long post on her social media handle. The actor revealed that some 'vicious rumours' regarding her children's death led her to address the same. Mia also spoke about a mother's pain of losing her child in the heartfelt post.

Talking about the same Mia revealed that being a mother of fourteen children, her family means everything to her. She stated that while her career as an actor placed her in the public arena, most of her children chose to lead a private life. The Rosemary's Baby actor mentioned that she respects the privacy of her children which is why she is often selective on her social media handle.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots, Couple Shares Hilarious Posts

The actor then went on to say that any parent who had lost a child will realize that the pain is merciless and ceaseless. Mia mentioned how some vicious rumours based on untruths regarding her children's demise have been circulating for some time now. The Death On The Nile actor revealed that she is sharing this post to honour the memory of her late children.

Regarding my children pic.twitter.com/ApiSeBFx9C — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 1, 2021

Mia Farrow then went on to say how her 17-year-old daughter Tam passed away due to an accidental prescription overdose related to her heart ailments and migraines. The actor then talks about her daughter Lark and described her to be an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children. Mia revealed that Lark died at the age of 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS which she had contracted from her previous partner. The Omen actor mentioned that her daughter led a fruitful life with her children and longtime partner before her demise.

Also Read: Sharon Stone Recalls Doctors Telling Her She Might Die, Says No One Was Running Around Trying To Save Her

The Great Gatsby actor then revealed that her 29-year-old son Thaddeus lived happily with his partner and that they were all expecting them to tie the knot soon. However, when Thaddeus' relationship with his partner abruptly ended, he died by suicide. Mia called these events unspeakable tragedies. She lastly went on to say that any other speculation regarding their demise will be a dishonour to them and to their children.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.