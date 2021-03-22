Nomadland: Chloé Zhao's Oscar-Nominated Film To Release In India On April 2

Oscar-nominated and Golden Globes winner, Nomadland is all set to release in India on April 2, 2021. The drama has won several awards earlier this year including Best Picture, Best Director at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand the film is adapted from Jessica Bruder's 2017 nonfiction book of the same name. It follows a widow named Fern (Frances McDormand) who after losing her job hits the road in a van. She slowly beings to find comfort and meaning in the people she meets. The film reportedly stars non-actors and also features real-life nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells, who help Fern's journey across Western America.

Chloé Zhao made history with Nomadland as she became the first Chinese woman to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars. Apart from Best Director, the film has received nods for five other categories Best Picture, Best Actress for McDormand and more.

Recently while talking about the film, Chloé Zhao told Elle, "Everyone has experienced moments of loss, moments where you have to get to know yourself or need to be a part of nature. As humans, these are things we can understand."

She said that the film focuses on our elders, "We live in a culture that celebrates youth; we've forgotten how important our elders are. Instead of emphasising their wisdom, as many indigenous cultures do, the older people get, the more disposable they are."

The film's official synopsis read, "Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad."

Nomadland had premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September 2020, where it also won the coveted Golden Lion award. Soon after the film also won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

