      Critics Choice Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Nomadland, Chadwick Boseman, The Crown Bag Big Honours

      The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards recently honoured the movies and television releases in the last year. While the winners remained similar to the leading names during the Golden Globe Awards 2021, the Critics Choice Awards organizers chose a complete virtual ceremony.

      Chloé Zhao's Nomadland took home some of the biggest honours of the night including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Adapted Screenplay. Meanwhile, Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Minari followed suit. Late Chadwick Boseman, Carey Mulligan, and Alan Kim Won Best Actor/ Actress and Young Talent.

      On the other hand, similar to the Golden Globes, The Crown led the night by winning in four categories including Best Drama Series, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. Meanwhile, Schitt's Creek, Ted Lasso and The Queen's Gambit also took home several awards.

      Here is the complete winners' list of the Critics Choice Awards 2021:

      FILM:

      Best Picture

      Nomadland

      Best Director

      Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

      Best Actor

      Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

      Best Actress

      Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

      Best Supporting Actor

      Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

      Best Supporting Actress

      Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

      Best Young Actor/Actress

      Alan Kim, Minari

      Best Acting Ensemble

      The Trial of the Chicago 7

      Best Original Screenplay

      Promising Young Woman

      Best Adapted Screenplay

      Nomadland

      Best Production Design

      Mank

      Best Cinematography

      Nomadland

      Best Costume Design

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

      Best Editing

      Sound of Metal

      The Trial of the Chicago 7

      Best Hair and Makeup

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

      Best Visual Effects

      Tenet

      Best Score

      Soul

      Best Song

      One Night in Miami -- Speak Now

      Best Foreign Language Film

      Minari

      Best Comedy

      Palm Springs

      TELEVISION:

      Best Drama Series

      The Crown

      Best Actor in a Drama Series

      Josh O'Connor -- The Crown

      Best Actress in a Drama Series

      Emma Corrin -- The Crown

      Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

      Michael K. Williams -- Lovecraft Country

      Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

      Gillian Anderson -- The Crown

      Best Comedy Series

      Ted Lasso

      Best Actor in a Comedy Series

      Jason Sudeikis -- Ted Lasso

      Best Actress in a Comedy Series

      Catherine O'Hara -- Schitt's Creek

      Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

      Daniel Levy -- Schitt's Creek

      Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

      Hannah Waddingham -- Ted Lasso

      Best Limited Series

      The Queen's Gambit

      TV Movie

      Hamilton

      Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

      John Boyega -- Small Axe

      Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

      Anya Taylor-Joy -- The Queen's Gambit

      Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

      Donald Sutherland -- The Undoing

      Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

      Uzo Aduba -- Mrs. America

