Critics Choice Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Nomadland, Chadwick Boseman, The Crown Bag Big Honours
The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards recently honoured the movies and television releases in the last year. While the winners remained similar to the leading names during the Golden Globe Awards 2021, the Critics Choice Awards organizers chose a complete virtual ceremony.
Chloé Zhao's Nomadland took home some of the biggest honours of the night including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Adapted Screenplay. Meanwhile, Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Minari followed suit. Late Chadwick Boseman, Carey Mulligan, and Alan Kim Won Best Actor/ Actress and Young Talent.
On the other hand, similar to the Golden Globes, The Crown led the night by winning in four categories including Best Drama Series, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. Meanwhile, Schitt's Creek, Ted Lasso and The Queen's Gambit also took home several awards.
Here is the complete winners' list of the Critics Choice Awards 2021:
FILM:
Best Picture
Nomadland
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Actress
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Young Actor/Actress
Alan Kim, Minari
Best Acting Ensemble
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nomadland
Best Production Design
Mank
Best Cinematography
Nomadland
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Editing
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Hair and Makeup
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Visual Effects
Tenet
Best Score
Soul
Best Song
One Night in Miami -- Speak Now
Best Foreign Language Film
Minari
Best Comedy
Palm Springs
TELEVISION:
Best Drama Series
The Crown
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Josh O'Connor -- The Crown
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Emma Corrin -- The Crown
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams -- Lovecraft Country
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson -- The Crown
Best Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis -- Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Catherine O'Hara -- Schitt's Creek
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy -- Schitt's Creek
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham -- Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series
The Queen's Gambit
TV Movie
Hamilton
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
John Boyega -- Small Axe
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Anya Taylor-Joy -- The Queen's Gambit
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Donald Sutherland -- The Undoing
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Uzo Aduba -- Mrs. America
