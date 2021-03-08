Critics Choice Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Nomadland, Chadwick Boseman, The Crown Bag Big Honours

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards recently honoured the movies and television releases in the last year. While the winners remained similar to the leading names during the Golden Globe Awards 2021, the Critics Choice Awards organizers chose a complete virtual ceremony.

Chloé Zhao's Nomadland took home some of the biggest honours of the night including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Adapted Screenplay. Meanwhile, Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Minari followed suit. Late Chadwick Boseman, Carey Mulligan, and Alan Kim Won Best Actor/ Actress and Young Talent.

On the other hand, similar to the Golden Globes, The Crown led the night by winning in four categories including Best Drama Series, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. Meanwhile, Schitt's Creek, Ted Lasso and The Queen's Gambit also took home several awards.

Here is the complete winners' list of the Critics Choice Awards 2021:

FILM:

Best Picture

Nomadland

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Young Actor/Actress

Alan Kim, Minari

Best Acting Ensemble

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay

Nomadland

Best Production Design

Mank

Best Cinematography

Nomadland

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Editing

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Hair and Makeup

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Visual Effects

Tenet

Best Score

Soul

Best Song

One Night in Miami -- Speak Now

Best Foreign Language Film

Minari

Best Comedy

Palm Springs

TELEVISION:

Best Drama Series

The Crown

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O'Connor -- The Crown

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin -- The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams -- Lovecraft Country

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson -- The Crown

Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis -- Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O'Hara -- Schitt's Creek

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy -- Schitt's Creek

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham -- Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series

The Queen's Gambit

TV Movie

Hamilton

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

John Boyega -- Small Axe

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy -- The Queen's Gambit

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Donald Sutherland -- The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Uzo Aduba -- Mrs. America

