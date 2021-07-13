Shakira's Latest Social Media Display Picture Hints That She May Come Out As A Lesbian

Colombian singer Shakira has grabbed several headlines and also started trending on Twitter after she changed her social media display pictures to a blurred image of the colours pink, white and orange. Fans were quick to recognise the colours to be resembling a lesbian flag. Needless to say, speculations regarding the singer coming out as a lesbian started out amongst her fans.

Shakira's fans started trending about her coming out as a lesbian soon after this picture was put up as her display picture. The hashtags for the same ranged from 'Shakira Lesbian' and 'Shakira Coming Out.' Take a look at some of the tweets.

more like shakira is coming out am i right or am i right no im literally feral like oh my god no one understands https://t.co/zs9anOaW5d — sexy rat PhD (@misssexypayaI) July 12, 2021

shakira is coming? yeah coming OUT, i know a lesbian flag when i see one babe https://t.co/DpetSeHW1T — ro! (@rocuesta18) July 12, 2021

congrats to shakira on coming out as a lesbian <3 https://t.co/0cW1QfFm4H — ً (@nicheIe) July 12, 2021

While fans have been strongly speculating about Shakira's coming out as a lesbian, the singer may also be announcing her new single or a music album. The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer shared a link on her social media bio that took her fans to the website of Sony. However, no further details like the name of the album or the single have been unveiled. Some fans are now speculating that the singer may come out as a lesbian in her new song. Take a look at her new Instagram Dp that is clearly visible in one of her latest posts.

This is not the first time that Shakira spared rumours of her coming out as a lesbian. Back in the year 2014, the singer had released a sultry music video titled 'Can't Remember To Forget You' that also featured singer Rihanna. The infectious chemistry between the two ladies had got several tongues wagging. The track was quick to cross 100 million views within a span of less than a month.

Shakira had last released her album in the year 2017 that was titled 'El Dorado.' The album also featured other popular musicians like Nicky Jam, Maluma, Prince Royes, Vives, Black M and others. On the personal front, the 'Waka Waka' singer is in a live-in relationship with ace Spanish footballer Gerard Pique. The couple is parents to two children namely Milan and Sasha. The display picture of the singer resembling the lesbian flag was first introduced in the year 2018 by blogger Emily Gwen.