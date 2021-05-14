Sophie Turner On Paps Clicking Pics Of Daughter Willa: It's Disgusting & You Do Not Have My Permission

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas who welcomed their first child in 2020 are keeping their personal life private. The actress recently opened up about media glare and slammed the paparazzi for taking pictures of their daughter Willa. Sophie revealed that she feels disgusted that grown men are taking pictures of their daughter without consent.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sophie conveyed her anger and urged the paps to stay away from her family. Sophie could not be seen in the video shared, but was seen speaking into her phone from a dark room. The actress sounded distressed as she recalled the incident. Soon after, she deleted the video but it has already been shared on Twitter by fans.

In the video, Turner is heard saying, "I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs, (is that) I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

HE AQUÍ A LA MISMÍSIMA SOPHIE TURNER PIDIENDO QUE BORREN LAS FOTOS Y DEJEN A WILLA JONAS EN PAZ. pic.twitter.com/uSuQMA6ouh — jenn (@jennioooph) May 12, 2021

Sophie further says, "She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It's f--king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them. It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."

Notably, Sophie and Joe recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The two tied the knot in a secret ceremony back in May 2019 in LA at a Little White Wedding Chapel. Just two months later in July, the duo said their vows once again in front of their friends and family in a lavish ceremony in Paris.