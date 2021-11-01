Priyanka Chopra Has A Lovely J-Sisters Reunion, Shares Picture With Sophie Turner And Danielle Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares a close bond with her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas and they together call themselves 'J-Sisters.' The actress recently had a delightful reunion with the two during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The roast episode will be airing on Netflix on November 23. Talking about the picture, the trio's reunion left all the Jonas Brother fans super excited.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas wherein The Sky Is Pink actress can be seen sporting a shimmery black attire. The Game Of Thrones actress on the other hand can be seen in a sleeveless navy blue jumpsuit. Danielle has opted for sleeveless white attire. Not only this but Nick Jonas' father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr can also be seen in the picture sitting behind the three of them.

Priyanka Chopra captioned the same stating, "About last night.. with these beauties. Also don't miss senior in the corner #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shooting of her web series Citadel and also enjoyed a vacation in Spain with her family. The White Tiger actress also cheered for her husband's US tour Remember This. Earlier, in an interview with Elle Magazine, Sophie Turner spoke about the bond the J-Sisters share with each other.

Sophie Turner said, "it's also nice to have built-in girlfriends, who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys' lives are. We can relate on so many different levels. It's like, thank God because you never know [about your in-laws]." The X-Men: Dark Pheonix actress further spoke about the popularity of Priyanka Chopra saying, "With Pri, especially, it's kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she's basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She's like the biggest thing in India right now. When we went there for her and Nick's wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there. It's kinda crazy. But she's just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away. And even though Kevin and Danielle live in New Jersey, we see them all the time. It's like we're all one big family because the boys are best friends."