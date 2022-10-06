Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt Of Choking One Of Their Kids During Their Midair Fight; Latter REACTS

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing legal battle has been grabbing eyeballs for a while. However, this much talked about case witnessed a new twist after Angelina filed a countersuit against Brad wherein the actress had accused the Hollywood actor of allegedly attacking her and their kids in an inebriated state during their midair fight in 2016. In the countersuit, Angelina Jolie's legal team revealed shocking details about the alleged midair altercation claiming Brad Pitt had choked one of the kids during the fight.

As per the countersuit, "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face". It further read, "Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall". The countersuit also stated that Pitt attempted to get physical with one of the kids after the child tried defending Angelina. The document also claimed that the kids were frightened and pleaded with Pitt to stop. To note, Jolie's countersuit came after Brad Pitt had sued her for selling her stake in their French winery without his consent.

As Angelina's lawsuit and its claims have left everyone shocked, Brad Pitt has rubbished the claims. His representative stated, "(Angelina's) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn't do. These new allegations are completely untrue". For the uninitiated, Angelina and Brad had tied the knot in 2014 after dating each other for almost a decade. They filed for divorce in 2016 and are currently having disputes over finances.