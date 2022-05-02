Angelina Jolie Talks To Refugees In Ukraine, Ronit Roy & Fans Call Actress Brave

Angelina Jolie has taken a trip to Ukraine amid the war with Russia. The actress recently arrived in the war-ravaged country to meet refugees and give her thanks to those working tirelessly for them. A video of Angelina ordering a cup of coffee in a Ukraine shop has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Angelina sporting a casual ensemble of a grey sweater and pants, carrying a bag. She was accompanied by a bodyguard when she entered the half-empty shop and ordered a coffee. She even waved to the person filming her. Meanwhile, a child is seen immersed in his phone, unaware that Angelina walked past him.

Reports revealed that Angelina visited the Lviv city centre and met a bunch of children and their parents. Photos and videos from the interaction show Jolie playing with kids while another shows her sharing chocolate with a toddler.

The Kyiv Independent revealed that Jolie on April 30 visited the central railway station in Lviv to welcome the internally displaced Ukrainians arriving on an evacuation train from Pokrovsk, a city in Donetsk Oblast. She later also visited the injured children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast and orphans and spent time with the cooks at a shelter.

Fans were impressed by the actress' bravery and kindness while some others called it a PR photo-op. One fan asked 'where was she' when Syria and Yemen were going through humanitarian crises as well. One fan spoke in support of the actress and said, "Angelina is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and has previously visited Cambodia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen."

Actor Ronit Roy was also impressed by the actress and wrote (where?), "That's a chilled out star! Very hard to find so Always nice to see one." Another tweet read, "Happy to see Angelina Jolie visiting #Lviv railway station to support kids evacuated from #Donbas."

Spanish chef José Andrés also dedicated a tweet to Angelina, as he wrote, "Thank you Angelina Jolie for coming to Ukraine and visiting some of the incredible WCK chefs who cook every single day! We cannot forget the people of Ukraine... The world must keep doing everything we can to help! Hope you enjoyed the bograch soup!"

On the work front, Angelina was last seen in Marvel's Eternals as Athena.