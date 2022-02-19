Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie For Selling Stake In The French Vineyard Where They Got Married

Brad Pitt had filed for a case against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for her stake in a French winery they had bought together. Notably, the former couple had bought a controlling stake of Chateau Miraval in southern France in 2008 and six years later tied the knot at the French vineyard in 2014.

Jolie reportedly sold her stake to a Russian businessman. The suit filed by Pitt in California on Thursday (February 17) said that she sold it to "Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler."

Pitt accused his former wife for breaking the terms of their original agreement that "they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other's consent" and not offering him first refusal for her share.

He alleged that she is seeking to "recover unearned windfall profits for herself while inflicting gratuitous harm on Pitt." The actor said he had "poured money and sweat equity" into making Miraval among the world's most highly regarded makers of rose wine, with annual revenue exceeding $50 million, meanwhile, "Jolie long ago stopped contributing."

Brad Pitt & Lykke Li Are Not Dating; Actor Reportedly Has Not Met The Singer 'In Years'

Jolie's lawyer told AFP that the actress had not yet been served with Pitt's lawsuit and that her representatives found out about the complaint from the media. Robert Olson said, "I understand that Mr Pitt is aware that Ms Jolie is on a long-haul commercial international flight with their children, out of reach, and unable to respond."

While Jolie is yet to open up about the suit, Tenute del Mondo, the drinks company that purchased Jolie's share, released a statement saying they "chose to invest in Miraval as it is an exceptional wine and brand that complements our portfolio."

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Upcycles Mom Angelina Jolie's Dior Dress For Eternals London Premiere

"We entered this partnership wanting to bring the talent, skills and distribution channels that will only further enhance the Miraval offering and make Miraval the most successful brand of rose wine and champagne," the company added.

Pitt has reportedly requested for a trial by jury in his lawsuit.