Gigi Hadid Talks About Lessons Learnt In 2021 Post Split With Zayn Malik: ‘I've Been Reminded That..."

Model Gigi Hadid has given her first interview since her messy break-up with Zayn Malik in October 2021. The new mother opened up about what life lessons she learnt during the difficult period and said, "When we get time with people, just really appreciate it."

During her interview with InStyle magazine, Gigi said, "I've been reminded that when we get time with people, just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments. Even if there's something hard, find something beautiful in it."

For the unversed, Gigi and Zayn began dating in 2015 and their daughter Khai was born in 2020. After six years of dating the two parted ways in October 2021 following an altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid. According to reports, Zayn allegedly 'struck' Yolanda at the family's home outside Philadelphia.

At the time, Zayn had claimed that the reports of him hitting Yolanda were 'false allegations', but decided not to contest the charges in court. He was fined and had to go through 90 days probation for each count, which totals to 360 days for four charges. He was also asked to complete an anger management class and domestic violence program.

In a statement on Twitter, he had expressed anger about the private matter being made public. He said he wants "to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in." On his court charges, he added, that the only reason he contested the claims was "in an effort to protect that (safe) space for her". The former couple since have been spotted together on walks with their daughter Khai.