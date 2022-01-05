Golden Globe Awards 2022: Lee Jung Jae Will Not Attend Awards Night Despite Chances Of Best Actor Win

Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae, one of the leading nominees at the Golden Globes 2022 had revealed that he will not be attending the awards show. In a statement, the actor said that while he is honoured, he had decided not to attend due to the pandemic and surge in COVID-19 cases.

The statement shared by Lee Jung Jae's agency said, "Lee Jung Jae is immensely grateful to have been nominated in the Best Actor category at the Golden Globes, but he has decided not to attend the ceremony." Lee Jung Jae was also scheduled to attend the Critics Choice Awards but the actor cancelled his visit to the US due to the COVID-19 situation.

The report came after the organisers, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed that Golden Globes will go ahead with no celebrity presenters, audience or media on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Jung Jae's statement added, "He recognizes that Netflix is not participating in the Golden Globes, as has been widely reported around the world. He also made the decision considering other factors like the COVID-19 situation and the quarantine requirements."

Notably, back in 2021, Golden globes awards organisers were called out for racism when Minari won the Best Foreign Language Film category despite being back by an American production company Korean-American artists.

Squid Game has been one of the favourite titles this award scenes, the show streaming on Netflix created quite the stir on its release on September 17, 2021. According to reports, Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has confirmed that he has been working on follow up seasons of the Netflix show. The nine-episode survival drama on premiere became one of the most popular non-English shows on the streaming platform.