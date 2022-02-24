Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes First Child With Cooke Maroney

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has been blessed with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. TMZ revealed that the actress gave birth in Los Angeles County, however, the exact birth date and sex of the baby are unknown.

Jennifer sparked rumours that she might be pregnant last summer when she was photographed in NYC. Soon after the couple confirmed that they were expecting in September 2021. The actress also attended several events showing off her baby bump during the release of her last film, Don't Look Up, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

This is Lawrence's first child with her husband, art gallery owner Cooke Maroney. The two tied the knot back in October 2019 at the famed Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island. Reports of their relationship first came up, a year before that, back in June 2018.

During a December 2021 visit to The Late Show, Lawrence joked that she spent much of her three-year hiatus from acting having fun. When promoting her film, she told the host Stephen Colbert, how she spent her quarantine time and joked, "I just had a ton of sex" and pointed at her baby bump.

Talking about her husband Maroney, she had earlier told Entertainment Tonight, "Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life. It was a very, very easy decision."

The couple currently lives in Manhattan, but reportedly have been house-hunting throughout New York, perhaps they are hoping to live in a bigger house with the new baby. They also have a home in Beverly Hills.