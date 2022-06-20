Jennifer Lopez Uses Gender-Neutral Pronouns To Introduce Her Child Emme, Calls Them Favourite Duet Partner

Jennifer Lopez won hearts of fans across the world when she introduced her child Emme using gender-neutral pronouns. Jennifer is often joined by Emme for performances on stage and they recently sung together at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.

Rebel Wilson Was Not Ready To Come Out, Reacts To Newspaper's Attempt Of 'Outing' Her

JLo performed a cover of Christina Perri's 'A Thousand Years' with Emme at the event. Before joining their mom on stage, Jennifer proudly introduced Emme using "them/they" pronouns and called them her favourite duet partner of all time.

She also revealed that during her Super Bowl halftime performance in 2020, JLo had asked Emme to perform on stage with her, but they had refused. Videos from the emotional moment have gone viral on social media. In the video, 14-year-old Emme can be seen using a rainbow-coloured microphone during the performance.

Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Proposed; 'We Got A Second Chance At True Love'

In the clip, Lopez can be heard saying, "The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion."

The 52-year-old singer added, "They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey! It costs me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

Emme joined JLo for a verse of Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in the USA' and the intro of her own hit 'Let's Get Loud'. For the unversed, Lopez is a mother of twins Emme and Maximilian whom she shares with her former husband Marc Anthony. The singer, back in 2021, started dating Ben Affleck and is engaged to the Snyderverse Batman star.