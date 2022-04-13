Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Proposed; ‘We Got A Second Chance At True Love'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who rekindled their romance less than a year ago, are now engaged. Earlier this week, Jen revealed that the actor had proposed and she said yes. However, the singer and actress recently took to her newsletter to give a detailed account of how the actor proposed.

Jennifer Lopez revealed Ben got down on one knee and popped the question in the singer's "favourite place on earth." In a video How It Went Down, JLo said he unexpectedly proposed to her last weekend, fulfilling her "biggest dream." She added, "Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

She said she was "totally caught off guard" and in tears when it happened. In the video, she can be seen explaining, "[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again."

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined," she further said.

Talking about the green engagement ring she added, "[Green is] my favourite colour; it's also my lucky colour. Obviously, it'll be my lucky color forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you and loves you and sees you. And it was just the most perfect moment."

For the unversed, Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged in 2002, when he proposed with a stunning pink diamond, but they parted ways in 2004 after calling off the wedding due to a media frenzy. In the last two decades, they went on to have separate relationships, Lopez welcomed twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck has three kids-Violet, Seraphina and Samuel-with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In 2021 after Jennifer's split from Alex Rodriguez, she rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck and made their relationship public on her 52nd birthday in 2021.