      Harry Potter Creator JK Rowling Slammed For Praising Anti-Trans Film By Far-Right Bigot Matt Walsh

      JK Rowling’s comments against trans women have caused many Harry Potter film stars to distance themselves from the author and her views for several years now. Rowling has once again courted controversy for praising far-right commentator Matt Walsh's anti-trans film What Is a Woman?

      Many netizens took to social media to slam the Harry Potter creator on social media. It must be noted that Rowling and Walsh’s exchange took place after the latter weighed in on Macy Gray rowing back on the trans-exclusionary remarks she made in an interview with Piers Morgan on 4 July. Following the backlash, the singer retracted and said that trans women are who they say they are “regardless of what anyone says or thinks.”

      This resulted in Matt tweeting in disgust at Macy for walking back the harmful comments about trans women. He wrote on Saturday (9 July), “Sorry but women who publicly renounce the definition of 'woman’ for fear of mean comments from trans activists deserve all the scorn they get. That kind of gutless cowardice is exactly what got us into this position in the first place.”

      This was followed by JK Rowling replying, “Endless death and rape threats, threats of loss of livelihood, employers targeted, physical harassment, family address posted online with [a] picture of bomb-making manual aren’t 'mean comments.’ If you don't yet understand what happens to women who stand up on this issue, back off.”

      Walsh then replied to her by stating that he “respected the courage” shown by Rowling “on this issue”. In return, the author praised Walsh’s recent documentary What is a Woman? “And your film did a good job exposing the incoherence of gender identity theory and some of the harms it's done. Many institutions I used to admire have uncritically embraced this dogma, but I reserve my ire for them rather than shouting 'coward' at individual women,” she tweeted.

      Rowling’s praise for his controversial work attracted significant criticism on the micro-blogging site. Twitter users slammed the author for praising the transphobic work of a far-right bigot like Matt Walsh. Take a look!

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 19:37 [IST]
      X