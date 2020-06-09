Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweet: Transgender Women Are Women

Harry Potter fans have been upset with the franchise author JK Rowling for her recent tweets about transgender people. After the backlash, Harry Potter film star Daniel Radcliffe released a statement in support of transgender people. The actor said, "Transgender women are women," and asked his fans to be more educated on how to show support to transgender and nonbinary people.

Daniel issued a statement through The Trevor Project, which is a suicide prevention non-profit organisation for LGBT youth. The statement read that while JK Rowling has played an important part in his life, he feels compelled to say something. "I realize that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what's important right now. While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honoured to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment."

The actor also shared how people can become more educated and show support to the transgender community. He added, "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It's clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."

Many book bloggers, Harry Potter fans and book box subscription firms have decided not to support the book franchise due to the author's comments. Talking about the same, Radcliffe said to the fan base that he is deeply sorry for the pain JK's comment has caused. "I really hope that you don't entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you. If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life - then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much.," he wrote.

Rowling's tweet drew outrage after she criticised an opinionated piece from Devex that used the phrase "people who menstruate." She went on to share several tweets going on about how a new identity system will tarnish the female gender, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

This is not the first time JK Rowling's tweets have upset a particular community and the Harry Potter fans.

