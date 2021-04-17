Harry Potter Actress Helen McCrory Passes Away At 52; Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling Pay Tribute

Helen McCrory, the popular actress who is best known for her roles in Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders, passed away. The 52-year-old breathed her last at her residence after a long battle with cancer. Damian Lewis, the husband of Helen McCrory took to his official Twitter page to share the devastating news.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you," wrote Damian Lewis in his statement.

Helen McCrory's Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to the actress, who played the popular character Narcissa Malfoy in the franchise. The actor referred to the much-loved scene from Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, where Narcissa Malfoy saves Harry Potter by lying to Voldemort that he is dead, in his touching note.

"Really shocked and saddened by news of the death of Helen McCrory. One of my favourite actresses, she was different in every role. So beautiful, talented and versatile. She was one of the reason why Harry Potter was alive!! If she hadn't lied about Harry's death, we know what would have happened 😢 Rest in Peace #HelenMcCrory," reads Daniel Radcliffe's post.

JK Rowling, the author of Harry Potter took to her official Twitter page and wrote: "I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who's left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news."

I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2021

