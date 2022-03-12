Rust Shooting Incident: Alec Baldwin Says His Contract Protects Him From Financial Liability

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin in a legal filing on Friday, has said that his Rust film contract protects him from financial liability in the fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins which resulted into her death on October 21 last year.

For the unversed, a live bullet discharged by Baldwin from a prop gun had killed Hutchins on the sets of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico.

A report by ANI stated that a filing by the Rust actor and producer's lawyer Luke Nikas read, "This is a rare instance when the system broke down, and someone should be held legally culpable for the tragic consequences. That person is not Alec Baldwin."

In the arbitration demand filed against his fellow producers on the film, Baldwin seeks to invoke a provision in his contract which can indemnify him in all current and future lawsuits, stated a report by ANI.

The filing also reveals an effort by Baldwin to resume filming on Rust and wrap up the film, to in part contribute to a settlement for the Hutchins family, stated the ANI report.

"At this point, two things are clear: someone is culpable for chambering the live round that led to this horrific tragedy, and it is someone other than Baldwin. Baldwin is an actor," the filming further reads.

It continues, "He didn't announce that the gun was "cold" when it really contained a live round; he didn't load the gun; he didn't check the bullets in the gun; he didn't purchase the bullets; he didn't make the bullets and represent that they were dummies; he wasn't in charge of firearm safety on the set; he didn't hire the people who supplied the bullets or checked the gun, and he played no role in managing the movie's props. Each of those jobs was performed by someone else."

It further read, "As he had done throughout his career, Baldwin trusted the other professionals on the set to do their jobs."

Earlier after the Hutchins estate had filed their wrongful death suit, Baldwin and other Rust producers had released a statement stating that "Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false."