Amy Schumer Reveals The Joke About Alec Baldwin's Accidental Shot She Wasn't Allowed To Tell At Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022 co-host Amy Schumer recently revealed the one joke that she wasn't 'allowed' to tell at the ceremony. While performing a stand-up set in Las Vegas, Amy talked about the drama that unfolded when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage.

One of the jokes Amy said that she wasn't allowed to say on the Oscars stage, referred to last year's incident on the sets of the film Rust when Alec Baldwin accidentally shot two crew members. The joke began with a reference to Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer Don't Look Up.

Amy performed the joke for her stand-up set audience and said, "Don't Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun." Talking about Will Smith's infamous slap she added, "I wasn't allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and (slap) someone."

For the unversed, on October 21, 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after being shot on the sets of Rust. The incident occurred as a live round was fired by a prop gun being handled by lead actor Alec Baldwin.

Talking about the slap incident, Amy added, "I was kind of feeling myself. And then all of a sudden, Ali (referring to Will Smith, who played boxer Muhammed Ali in a 2001 biopic) was making his way up and it was just a f***ing bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting."

Notably, Amy along with her Oscar co-hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes had the audience cracking up for most of the night. They dressed up as their favourite movies and Amy swung in in a Spider-Man costume. During audience interaction, Amy also called Kristen Dunst a "seat-filler" and the trio ended the almost four-hour long ceremony wearing pyjamas.