      Dhananjay Starrer Jayaraj Biopic Title To Be Unveiled On Independence Day By Puneeth Rajkumar

      Dhananjay who is all set to star in the biopic of Bengaluru’s First Underworld Don MP Jayaraj has utilized the lockdown period and thereafter to prep for the role. The team has also been working on the script and the pre-production work for the past couple of months with Agni Shridhar penning the story and dialogues.

      However, the yet-untitled project produced by Ashu Bedra will soon be getting its title on Independence Day. It will be revealed by none other than Puneeth Rajkumar on 15 August morning. It must be recollected that Puneeth and Dhananjay will soon be seen together in the Sandalwood biggie Yuvarathnaa.

      Dhananjay also recently revealed more details about the aforementioned biopic to Bangalore Times. He said, "The movie is set between 1974 to 1977 and shows the reign of Jayaraj during that period. We are making it a two-part film because we wish to capture the journey of the character as effectively as possible."

      Speaking about the underworld theme and genre, the actor added, "World over, this is a theme that has captured the fancy of many. Al Pacino, Robert De Niro have done such roles too. Coming back to the film, I love the way Agni sir has penned the script and have read many of his works. The experiences he brings to the table, for this project, will lend more gravitas to the subject. I feel proud that I have gotten a challenging film like this."

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 22:44 [IST]
