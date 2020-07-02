Golden Star Ganesh On The Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis: ‘We’ll Delete 2020 From Our Lives’

Golden Star Ganesh decided to have a low-key birthday celebration this year with his family. For the unversed, the actor turned 40 years old today on July 2, 2020. The Chamak star, who is currently spending some quality time with his family, opened up about his upcoming films (Yogaraj Bhat directed Gaalipata 2 and Suni’s Sakath) and the going COVID-19 crisis in an interview with the New Indian Express.

Ganesh said, “Health is very important for everybody, and our family has decided to be at our farmhouse. Secondly, this situation does not call for a birthday celebration. I guess we will all delete the year 2020 from our lives because it has not come of any use to us. Having said that, it is important for everybody to stay happy, without getting into depression. I understand it is a tough time, but this time to spend with close ones will not come again. Nature is sending out a message to all of us that emotions and human values are important today.”

On being quizzed about the status of his upcoming films, the actor replied, “We have completed the first half of Gaalipata 2, which has turned out well, and are waiting to resume the second half. Director Yogaraj Bhat is doing his best to bring all of it on screen, while Diganth, Pawan Kumar, and I, along with the rest of the cast, are looking forward to bringing back the flavor of Gaalipata in part 2.”

He went on to add, “We keep saying, 'Cinema is larger than life’. So how can we limit the filming to a small crew? If a hero has a fighting scene, he needs to face about 15 villains, for which there will be 100 crew members backstage. This is where safety measures should be looked into. Even if we manage to shoot a few scenes with 2-3 artistes, how long can we do that for? It is better to wait than doing it in a hurry. It will take time for us to get back to that pace of shooting.”

