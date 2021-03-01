Divya Uruduga: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestant

Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the new season of the Sudeep-hosted reality show has finally premiered in Colors Kannada, on February 28, Sunday. Among the 18 promising contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house, Divya Uruduga has already garnered attention with her charming personality. Divya Uruduga is a budding actress, who has appeared in several television series and films.

The young talent hails from a small village named Uruduga in Thirthahalli of Shimoga district. During her introduction to the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house, Divya Uruduga described herself as a naughty, little childish, extrovert, and fun-loving person. The actress, who is also a social media influencer, stated that she is overwhelmed to be a part of Bigg Boss Kannada, which is unarguably the biggest reality show in the Kannada television industry.

Divya Uruduga, who grew up in Thirthahalli, completed her higher studies in Mangaluru. The young actress completed her B.Sc. in Multimedia, from a prestigious institution in Mangaluru. She received the first acting offer after the makers of her debut show Chitte Hejje, spotted her pictures on social media. Post Chitte Hejje, Divya Uruduga appeared in quite a few television series including Ambari, Khushi, and Om Shakti Om Shakti, and so on.

The actress made her Kannada movie debut with the 2017-released movie Huliraya, and received rave reviews for her performance. She later appeared in several films including Dhwaja, Face To Face, Joru, Nishkarsha, and so on. In an interview given to a leading media, Divya Uruduga had made it clear that she wants to be selective with the films she pick.

