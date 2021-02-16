Roberrt Trailer Out: Boss Of The Mass Darshan Is On A Terrific Action-Packed Trip!

The highly anticipated trailer of Darshan's Roberrt is finally here! The 2-minute-20-second video was unveiled today (16 February 2021) on the special occasion of the Challenging Star's 44th birthday. Interestingly, both Kannada and Telugu versions of the trailer were released on the big day. With the trailer, the big announcement of the film's release date was also made, which is March 11, 2021.

The stupendous trailer starts with the gradual yet intense introduction of Darshan, as the antagonist challenges, "If someone has set out to destroy me, then he must be a bigger criminal than me. He must be a bigger terror than me. He must be more violent than me. Is there anyone who dares to do that to me? Anyone at all?" The Challenging Star's arrival in style and his effortless action sequences are praiseworthy. The actor's never-seen-before look with a headband and long hair in the first half of the trailer will definitely make one go wow. Interestingly, apart from the terror avatar, he is also shown leading a happy life, which makes us think if there is a backstory for us in store.

The trailer of the film definitely promises a power-packed entertainer for the star's countless fans and followers. Jagapathi Babu's role as the deadly antagonist is one of the highlights of the trailer. Unveiling the Telugu version of the trailer, Darshan tweeted, "Here comes the Telugu version trailer of my upcoming movie #Roberrt. Thanks all for your love & support."

Written and directed by Tharun Sudhir, Roberrt is bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under his banner Umapathy Films. The action-thriller was initially slated to release in April 2020, however, the makers had postponed the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film also features an ensemble cast including Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj, P Ravi Shankar, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Chikkanna and Shivanaraj KR Pete.

