Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away: Erica Fernandes Mourns Demise Of Her Ninnindale Co-Star

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday (October 29). The actor was rushed to the hospital after the heart attack after he complained of chest pain. Apparently, he was non-responsive upon arrival at the hospital. The actor breathed his last at the age of 46. The entertainment industry, family and fans were shocked with his untimely demise and several actors took to social media to offer condolences.

As viewers are aware, the actor was known to introduce fresh talent in the industry. He had introduced Rakshita and Ramya through his films Appu and Abhi, respectively. He also introduced Erica Fernandes to Kannada film industry. She had debuted in Kannada film with Ninnindale in which she played the role of Pramila. After knowing about the tragic news, Erica took to her Instagram to offer condolences.



Erica shared a picture from the film which had Puneeth and captioned it as, "Gone way too soon. I can't get myself to believe that you are no more. #rippuneethrajkumar."

She also tweeted, "I am in a state of shock right now ! Just cant process this news .. For someone who was particular about his health .. gone way too soon Puneeth gone way too soon. #PuneethRajkumar RIP Appu."

Erica was nominated for Best Debut Actress (Kannada) at South Indian International Movie Awards for her film with Puneeth, Ninnindale. She had mentioned that Puneeth was one of the reasons to sign the film. She was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "The director, the hero and the script were all appealing, so I just couldn't say no."

Also, Bigg Boss 7 fame and wrestler Sangram Singh took to social media to share his condolences. He tweeted, "Really sad news demise about #Puneetrajkumar ji. So I request to everyone please take care of yourself. Jaan h to jahaan hai. Om Shanti."