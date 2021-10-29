Puneeth Rajkumar, The Powerstar Who Will Continue To Remain In Fans Hearts Forever

Puneeth- As Child Actor

As a child, he appeared in many films like Vasantha Geetha, Bhagyavantha and Chalisuva Modagalu. He also won Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

Multi-Talented

Puneeth, who is known as Appu by his fans, is not just an actor, but was an all-rounder. He was a playback singer, television presenter and producer as well.

Gave Chance To New Talents

The actor gave chance to newly talented musicians and actors. He had launched PRK production banners to introduce new talents in Sandalwood like they did Danish Sait and Ragini Prajwal.

Puneeth Got Powerstar Tag

Puneeth bagged first lead role in 2002's Appu which is also his nickname. Rakshita made her debut with this film. Appu was a hit at box office and critics praised his dancing skills. Apart from acting, Puneeth is known for his dancing skills. He is also seen doing a lot of fighting scenes in the film, because of which he got the title 'Powerstar'. In fact, he did his own stunts.

The Actor Was Known To Launch Newbies

He then went on to do Abhi- yet another hit film, produced by his mother Parvathamma Rajkumar. This time, Ramya debuted and she too went on to become super hit actress. Puneeth is also known to launch newbies in films!

Remakes Too Were BIG Hit

He starred in S Narayan's family drama Maurya, which was a remake of Telugu film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. The remake enhanced Puneeth's reputation as an actor in his own right. He then went on to remake of Mahesh Babu's blockbuster films- Power (in Telugu Dookudu) and Ajay (in Telugu Okkadu). He starred in Tamil films remakes- Naadodigal remake- Hudugaru, Poraali remake Yaare Koogadali and Poojai remake Anjani Putra. Almost all his remake films were also blockbusters.

His Blockbusters Films

Apart from Appu, Abhi, Akash and Arasu, his other best films in his career are Milana, Prithvi, Jackie and Hudugaru to name a few.

Active On TV

Puneeth Rajkumar was equally active on the small screen as well. He made his small screen debut as a host with the show Kannadada Kotyadhipati. He had also produced Kannada daily soap Manedervru.

Good Rapport With Other Film Industry Stars

Puneeth was one such star, who shared great rapport with other film industry stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun Telugu actor Mahesh Babu had directed Puneeth in two films- Akash and Arasu, both films were super hits. His dance was compared to Allu Arjun, who is also best dancer. Allu Arjun had even graced Puneeth's Jackie audio launch. Not just Mahesh and Arjun, Puneeth had good rapport with Chiranjeevi family and almost all industry top families.

Puneet Rajkumar Won Several Awards For His Work

Apart from Karnataka State Award Best Child Artist Award, he has won several awards like Karnataka State Film Awards For Best Actor (Milana and Jackie) and South Indian International Movie Awards- Best Actor for (Hudugaru, Rana Vikrama and Raajakumara) and Youth Icon of South Indian Cinema for (Yaare Koogadali) and Filmfare Awards- Best Child Actor for Bettada Hoovu, Best Actor Awards for Arasu, Hudugaru, Rana Vikrama and Raajakumara.