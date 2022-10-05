Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Captain Vinod Nominates Rupesh Directly To Danger Zone; Kavyashree & Vinod Get Into Fight

The second week’s nomination in the Bigg Boss house resulted in a lot of chaos. It all started when Bigg Boss asked captain Vinod Gobargala to directly nominate one candidate directly for this week’s eviction. Vinod chose to nominate social worker Rupesh Rajanna to the danger zone. He cited his opinion about the latter being in his comfort zone and not mingling with other contestants.

However, Vinod’s choice did not go down well with numerologist Aryavardhan as he was seen condemning the captain's decision. Guruji kept accusing Vinod of not being able to make a correct decision whilst calling it an unfair one as well.

Vinod was also put under fire by Kavyashree as the equation between the good friends is on a downward spiral. The two were seen engaging in a quarrel where they accused each other of treating one another in a disrespectful manner. For the unversed, it all started when Kavyashree and Vinod were casually having fun by enacting a skit.

However, things quickly spiralled out of control when Vinod called Kavyashree a vegetable vendor in the skit. Vinod didn’t stop after saying it once but said it a couple of times while everyone was having fun and dancing in the living area. Kavya was clearly saddened by Vinod's words and got teary-eyed and walked away while Arun Sagar and Prashanth Samabargi tried to console her.

An irked Kavya accused Vinod of constantly crossing his limits ever since day one. The latter tried to defend himself and asked the actress to accept things on a lighter note just like the way he takes it when she makes fun of him. He also questioned Kavya if she finds it okay to make fun of him by calling him a 'Monkey'.

Vinod then went on to speak about his equation with Kavyashree before entering Bigg Boss Kannada 9. He made it very clear that he only knew her as an artist and that he did not have much of a friendly rapport with her.