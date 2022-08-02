Bigg Boss Kannada OTT To Have Multiple Winners, Top Performers Will Move To Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

The highly awaited maiden season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is all set to premiere on August 6th. Ahead of the grand premiere of the popular reality show, the makers held a star-studded event for the media on Monday.

Parameshwar Gundkal, the Head of Business Colors Kannada, who runs Bigg Boss Kannada, refused to divulge too many details about the new season. However, the makers have shared that the first episode will stream on Saturday at 7 pm on Voot.

Hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will last 42 days and will feature some popular faces from cinema, TV and radio as the contestant. Some of the top performing participants will then progress on to the regular Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9, which will take off thereafter.

Parameshwar added that the show will be live streamed throughout the day this year and the viewers will be given direct access to all the happening that will unfold in the infamous glasshouse. Meanwhile, the highlights of the last 24 hours will then be presented as a one-and-a-half-hour episode at 7 pm every night.

Also, at the end of 42 days, the show will not have one winner, but multiple winners and each one of them will get direct entry into Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9, which will air on Colors Kannada channel. Kiccha Sudeep, who has hosted all the seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada, will be on board this mini-season as well. The actor will make an appearance every Saturday to interact with the contestant and to announce to the evictee’s name.

According to media reports, the contestants are already at the Bigg Boss House in Innovative Film City in Bangalore, and are undergoing to quarantine process. Some of the popular names who are rumoured to take part in the show include actors Namratha Gowda, Rekha Vedavyas, Naveen Krishna, Tarun Chandra, Chandan Sharma, Dileep Raj and director Ravi Srivastava among others.