Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Who Lost His Pet Dog Recently Watches 777 Charlie & Breaks Down

The team of 777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty has arranged for a special screening of the movie to Karnataka's Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai.

The Chief Minister, who recently lost his family dog Sunny, a golden retriever, instantly broke down and got emotional. Basavaraj was teary-eyed and he reportedly couldn't hold back the tears rolling down his cheeks after watching Charlie.

It is reported by a few entertainment websites that the Chief Minister said, "There have been movies about dogs but this movie has synchronization with emotions and animals. The dog speaks through their eyes. Everyone should watch the film and embrace pets. Animals, especially dogs, give unconditional love. Their love is the purest."

The Chief Minister organized a funeral for their family dog and was upset for a couple of days following the tragedy. On July 12, 2021, Bommai tweeted in Kannada which translated to, "Today we lost our pet dog Sunny. I'm in great pain as I lost a family member. Sunny loved mingling with everyone who came home. Om Shanti."

The movie is about a stray labrador named Charlie, who chooses Dharma, a loner, and warms up to him. Hesitant at first, Dharma too, grows closer to Charlie so much so that he embarks on a strenuous journey to fulfill his dog's dream before she could fall prey to cancer. The life, journey, and the bonding of Dharma and Charlie are told on the silver screen in a gut-wrenching way by its director Krianraj K.

777 Charlie is running across theatres in the country and across the world in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.