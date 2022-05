KGF 2 Day 28 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Yash and Prashanth Neel's Film Sets A Benchmark

KGF Chapter 2 is received well by movie-goers across the nation for its superficial story dealt with a realistic approach. The movie, which depicted the life of Rocky, who aims to become the future of Kolar Gold Fields, is the most ambitious and expensive project ever made in Kannada.

All the hardwork and time invested in the film by its makers proved to be fruitful. The movie was an instant hit when the first chapter got released in the year 2018. The below Box Office numbers are proof to the success

Day 1 Worldwide Gross - Rs 164.20 Crore

Day 2 Worldwide Gross - Rs 128.90 Crore

Day 3 Worldwide Gross - Rs 137.10 Crore

Day 4 Worldwide Gross - Rs 127.25 Crore

Day 5 Worldwide Gross - Rs 66.35 Crore

Day 6 Worldwide Gross - Rs 52.35 Crore

Day 7 Worldwide Gross - Rs 43.15 Crore

Day 8 Worldwide Gross - Rs 31.05 Crore

Day 9 Worldwide Gross - Rs 25.05 Crore

Day 10 Worldwide Gross - Rs 55.85 Crore

Day 11 Worldwide Gross - Rs 69.30 Crore

Day 12 Worldwide Gross - Rs 24.80 Crore

Day 13 Worldwide Gross - Rs 17.40 Crore

Day 14 Worldwide Gross - Rs 14.90 Crore

Day 15 Worldwide Gross - Rs 14.70 Crore

Day 16 Worldwide Gross - Rs 19.05 Crore

Day 17 Worldwide Gross - Rs 23.10 Crore

Day 18 Worldwide Gross - Rs 25 Crore

Day 19 Worldwide gross - Rs 10.45 Crore

Day 20 Worldwide Gross- Rs 27 Crore

Day 21 Worldwide Gross- Rs 20 Crore

Day 22 Worldwide Gross- Rs 12.60 Crore

Day 23 Worldwide Gross- Rs 8.85 Crore

Day 24 Worldwide Gross- Rs 12.05 Crore

Day 25 Worldwide Gross- Rs 14.5 Crore

Day 26 Worldwide Gross - Rs 10.55 Crore

Day 27 Worldwide Gross - Rs 8 Crore

Day 28 Worldwide Gross - Rs 5 Crore

Total Worldwide Gross collection - Rs 1175.05 Crore Approx