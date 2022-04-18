KGF 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Yash-Prashanth Neel's Action Flick Has Earned So Far

Ardent fans of Yash can't help but go gaga over his latest and much-awaited release KGF 2, which graced the theatres on April 14. The actioner was easily one of the most anticipated pan-India films and going by the incessant talks about it on the internet and the box office collection so far, the long wait of more than 4 years was completely worth it. KGF 2 opened with a promising box office figure, as the film collected Rs 164.20 Crore globally.

It made Rs 29.20 Crore in Karnataka to register the highest opening day collection for a Sandalwood film at the box office, followed by Puneeth Rajkumar's posthumous release James and Yash's 2018 film KGF. James and KGF's opening collections are Rs 27 Crore and 22.85 Crore respectively. Let us tell you that the latest release has now entered the race of highest grossing films. Currently, the Yash-starrer is in the 14th spot on the list, where films like Dangal, Baahubali 2 and RRR are the front runners.

Coming back to the worldwide collection of KGF 2, the film earned Rs 123.90 Crore and Rs 100 Crore on days 2 and 3 respectively. On Sunday, i.e. on day 4, the action entertainer's collection surged sky high as it made Rs 105 Crore. For now, the total collection of KGF 2 stands at Rs 493.1Crore. As the film's first-weekend theatrical run comes to an end, it is expected to go through a conventional dip during the weekdays, however, considering the positive word of mouth, the collection hunt might remain steady until the weekend.

KGF 2 Daywise Worldwide Gross Collection

Day 1: Rs 164.20 Crore

Day 2: Rs 120 Crore

Day 3: Rs 100 Crore

Day 4: Rs 105 Crore

Total: Rs 493.1 Crore

Prashanth Neel has written and directed KGF 2. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty, make up the supporting cast.