‘Sanju Is Back With A Bang’, Says Maanayata as KGF 2 Featuring Sanjay Dutt As Adheera Releases

The OG Rocky of Entertainment, Sanjay Dutt, is back with a bang in KGF 2 where he steps into the shoes of Adheera, Rocky aka Yash's nemesis in the film!

While the big-ticket entertainer is already making waves in the country, with the advance bookings moving at a historic pace and the industry and trade already calling it a blockbuster even before its release, KGF 2 is also a very special film in superstar Sanjay Dutt's career.

Having battled cancer and returning to the set like the rockstar that he is, his wife Maanayata Dutt, who has been a pillar of strength to the actor, had a special message to share before the film's release.

Says Maanayata Dutt, "The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment. Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever. For me he is the HERO of the film. Cool, powerful, spirited and a fighter to the very end! KGF 2 belongs to Adheera! Having said that, Sanju is back with a bang, and he couldn't have said it better himself - aa raha hoon mein!"