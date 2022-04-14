‘Sanju Is Back With A Bang’, Says Maanayata as KGF 2 Featuring Sanjay Dutt As Adheera Releases

The
OG
Rocky
of
Entertainment,
Sanjay
Dutt,
is
back
with
a
bang
in
KGF
2
where
he
steps
into
the
shoes
of
Adheera,
Rocky
aka
Yash's
nemesis
in
the
film!
While
the
big-ticket
entertainer
is
already
making
waves
in
the
country,
with
the
advance
bookings
moving
at
a
historic
pace
and
the
industry
and
trade
already
calling
it
a
blockbuster
even
before
its
release,
KGF
2
is
also
a
very
special
film
in
superstar
Sanjay
Dutt's
career.
Having
battled
cancer
and
returning
to
the
set
like
the
rockstar
that
he
is,
his
wife
Maanayata
Dutt,
who
has
been
a
pillar
of
strength
to
the
actor,
had
a
special
message
to
share
before
the
film's
release.
Says
Maanayata
Dutt,
"The
film
has
been
a
special
journey
for
us
in
more
ways
than
one.
All
those
who
have
often
labelled
him
as
irresponsible,
non-committed
and
a
bad
boy
must
watch
this
film
to
see
his
determination,
dedication
and
commitment.
Sanju
shot
this
film
during
the
most
vulnerable
phase
of
his
life...
our
lives.
He
shot
uncomplainingly,
all
those
strenuous
scenes
with
the
same
passion
as
ever.
For
me
he
is
the
HERO
of
the
film.
Cool,
powerful,
spirited
and
a
fighter
to
the
very
end!
KGF
2
belongs
to
Adheera!
Having
said
that,
Sanju
is
back
with
a
bang,
and
he
couldn't
have
said
it
better
himself
-
aa
raha
hoon
mein!"