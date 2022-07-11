KGF Star Yash's 19th Film Announcement Is On Cards! Fans Can't Keep Calm!

The fans of the KGF star Yash are in for a treat as they all have been waiting with bated breath for the update on their favourite hero's upcoming film. Yash, who rose to international fame with director Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 1 & 2 is now a force in the Indian Film Industry, more so in the southern industries. He has garnered widespread fans across the country cutting languages for his fierce portrayal of Rocky Bhai.

Yash, who has delivered an all-time hit in the country and that of the Kannada Film Industry has taken a break from work to spend quality time with family and rejuvenate. He has not made any news official about his upcoming projects so far and is expected to announce the same on July 17, marking his 14th year in the cinema industry.

While it is evident that Chapter 3 of KGF will not begin anytime soon, fans and moviegoers are curious about the actor's #Yash19 upcoming film. Director Narthan is going to helm the project with Yash and the film is said to be a high-octane action entertainer that wouldn't let the expectations fall flat, after an epic like KGF.

On the other hand, fans of the star are kicked out for the day and have lined up several activities to celebrate it both online and offline. One such event will be a Common Display Picture (CDP) release of the actor-where fans will change their display pictures on social media into Yash's.

Twitter is full of promotional posters, videos, and fan-made motion videos about #Yash19. Check it out here

The announcement will be made official on July 17 or July 18.