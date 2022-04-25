Lock Upp: Kangana Opens Up On Being Sexually Assaulted In Childhood After Munawar Revealed His Dark Secret

Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp has been hitting the headlines since its announcement. The show is nearing its finale and the game is getting tougher with each passing day. During the weekend, the contestants, who are in the danger zone, save themselves by revealing their secrets.

In the recent episode, Munawar decided to save Saisha Shinde by revealing his dark secret. He shared secret of being sexually abused when he was just six or seven-year-old, which led the host of the show Kangana Ranaut to also open up on being sexually assaulted in childhood.

Munawar revealed, "I was six to seven years old when I was sexually assaulted. They were relatives. It continued for four to five years. It was close family and I didn't understand it then. In furth year, when it went extreme, they realised they should stop."

He said that he has never shared this with anyone as he has to face them and added that he didn't find any use of telling it to anyone.

Munawar further added that his dad might know about it as he had said something once that made him feel like he knew it.

Kangana then narrated her story and revealed, "Munawar, so many kids every year go through this kind of harassment but no one discusses this on a public platform. Everyone's touched inappropriately in childhood. This has been experienced by many including me. In my town when I was quite small, a boy, who was a few years older than me, used to inappropriately touch me. But I didn't know back then what it meant."

Kangana said every child has to go through this, no matter how protective their family is. The actress feels kids can't be educated about this when they are too young.

Lock Upp: Here's The Recent Voting Trends; Munawar Faruqui Among Top 6 Finalists?

Mandana Karimi Reacts To Reports Naming Anurag Kashyap As Director Who Cheated On Her

She also shared another incident and said, "Humare mohalle mein choti hi umar ka hi ek ladka tha but humse teen chaar saal bada tha. Obviously he was exploring his sexuality. Hum bache bahot chote chote the. Hum logon ko bulate the. Humare kapde utarte the. Humko check karte the. Hum paanch cheh saal ke the. Humein uss time pe samajh nahi aata tha ki humare saath kya ho raha hai. But yeh mujhe lagta hai kaafi badi parecentage bachon ki hai who go through this and there's a huge stigma behind this specially for men. And it is very brave of you, Munawar."

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.