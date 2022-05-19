Panchayat Season 2 Web Series Review: Phulera's Stories Are Full Of Heart And Humour

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, Chandan Roy Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Duration: 8 Episodes / 40 Minutes

Plot: Panchayat Season 2 follows Abhishek Tripathi studying to pass his MBA entrance exam while working as a panchayat secretary in Phulera. The show explores the everyday lives and drama of the villagers.

Review: The show, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra maintains its simplicity with bigger and more complex problems in society, politics and the everyday lives of the people in the village. The makers have managed to strike a balance of humour and drama with goes a long way for the eight-part series.

Abhishek Tripathi's (Jitendra Kumar) motivations from season one to pass the CAT exam and leave his post as the panchayat secretary in Phulera persists in season two, however, his approach has changed. Instead of counting his days, Abhishek can be seen enjoying his days among the villagers as one of them. As compared to season one, he also speaks up for himself and his people now that he has accepted himself as part of the village.

Abhishek had also established a firm friendship with his assistant Vikas (Chandan Roy) and Manju Devi's deputy, Prahlad (Faisal Malik), while his love life moved forward slowly with Rinky. Panchayat in season one dealt with Abhishek and his troubles, while in season two the audience gets a chance to know the village better. The makers have decided to focus on the characters instead of moving the plot forward which works best for the show, giving the audience a chance to engage more with the show.

However, it is the performance that wins the hearts throughout, whether it is Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy or Faisal Malik. Even supporting characters with recurring roles are bound to become fan favourites. Jitendra Kumar is more in his element in the new episodes as he comes and goes giving other characters a chance to shine without his overpowering presence in the screenplay.

The subplots also explore stories that do not demand Abhishek's presence and can function on their own, which is new to the show. The dialogues remain true to the show's setting and are more fun to watch as the actors bicker among themselves. The show has improved and with the way the ending hints at the next season, Panchayat is expected to get more fun and scandalous.

Overall, Panchayat Season 2 is a successful season despite the long gap between the releases. The makers make the audience feel at home, immediately ready to make them laugh and cry.